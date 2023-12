COP28 president trying to walk back comments about fossil fuels and climate change Dr. Sultan al-Jaber, the president of the COP28 climate summit, is facing backlash after reportedly saying during an online event that "there is no science out there" that phasing out fossil fuels would achieve the climate goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Al-Jaber is also the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. CBS News national correspondent Dave Malkoff has more.