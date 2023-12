COP28: Oil companies pledge to reduce methane emissions by 2030 Monday at the COP28 climate summit, the president of Occidental Petroleum, Vicki Hollub, talked about the need for a collaborative effort to reduce emissions. And her peers at least seemingly appear to agree, with 50 oil and gas companies worldwide pledging to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030. Angela Wilkinson, secretary general of the World Energy Council, joined CBS News to discuss the impact of that goal.