Cooking beyond the grill: "Man Made Meals"

Steven Raichlen has been dubbed the country's master griller by Esquire Magazine. He has a new book "Man Made Meals: The Essential Cookbook for Guys" that encourages men to move the cooking indoors. "CBS This Morning" contributor Jamie Wax reports.
