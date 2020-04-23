Controversy rises over how pandemic stimulus money is being distributed Although nearly 1.7 million PPP loans have been approved so far, a survey found that 80% of small businesses are either still waiting to receive their money or have not heard about their application at all. Four major banks are facing lawsuits alleging they prioritize bigger customers, which are now receiving backlash themselves for receiving stimulus money while smaller, independent businesses did not make the cut. Nancy Cordes hears from small business owners who are struggling with the loan program.