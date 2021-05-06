Live

Controversial new voting law signed in Florida

A controversial new voting law has been signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantic. Critics argue it will make it harder for people to vote, particularly voters of color. Politico's Gary Fineout joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look.
