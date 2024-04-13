Contributions of Black players in baseball being celebrated Monday marks the 77th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut in Major League Baseball. When he took first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson ended 80 years of segregation in baseball. Decades earlier, a team of Black players were making a name for themselves in the independent leagues of the Midwest. Now, nearly 100 years later, those players and their contributions to baseball are getting their just due and inspiring a new generation of players.