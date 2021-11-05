Election Day 2021
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
The Trials Of Critical Race Theory
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House poised to vote on infrastructure and Build Back Better bills
Watch Live: Colin Powell's funeral held at Washington's National Cathedral
Louisiana mom goes from QAnon believer to vaccine advocate
Secretary of state appoints diplomats to lead "Havana Syndrome" response
Video appears to show NFL player's car moments before deadly crash
California nurse accused of walking away from dying inmate
Iran claims big boost in uranium enrichment ahead of new nuke talks
How to watch longest partial lunar eclipse
Remains are thought to be hiker missing in Rockies since 1983
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Containing the Taylor Energy Oil Spill
A Louisiana firm has developed a ground-breaking containment system for the U.S. Coast Guard that has captured more than 800,000 gallons leaking from the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On