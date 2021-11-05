Live

Watch CBSN Live

Containing the Taylor Energy Oil Spill

A Louisiana firm has developed a ground-breaking containment system for the U.S. Coast Guard that has captured more than 800,000 gallons leaking from the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
