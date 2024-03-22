Consumers sue Hermès over barriers to buying Birkin bags Birkin handbags are notoriously hard to get, which has made them a status symbol among the wealthy. But now the maker of the bags, French luxury designer brand Hermès, is facing a lawsuit over the scarcity of the bags. Shoppers in California allege the brand will only sell its coveted bag to customers with "a sufficient purchase history" and that it's violating an antitrust law by making the sale of a Birkin tied to other purchases. Susan Scafidi, founder and director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School, joined CBS News to discuss the suit.