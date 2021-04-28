Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump talks immigration and economy with CEOs

TIME White House reporter Zeke Miller joins CBSN to discuss President Trump's immigration policy and economic plans. The president is meeting with CEOs at the White House about bringing "millions" of jobs back to the United States.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.