Conspiracy theories suggest Antonin Scalia didn't die from natural causes Days after the sudden death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, President Obama is taking his time to nominate a replacement. At the same time, some high-profile figures have suggested Scalia's death may be a murder. Scalia was found with a pillow over his face, and there will be no autopsy. Republican front-runner Donald Trump has stated multiple times that Scalia's death was foul play. With more on Scalia's replacement and death, CBS News' Jan Crawford joins CBSN from the Supreme Court.