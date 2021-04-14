Live

Conspiracy theories suggest Antonin Scalia didn't die from natural causes

Days after the sudden death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, President Obama is taking his time to nominate a replacement. At the same time, some high-profile figures have suggested Scalia's death may be a murder. Scalia was found with a pillow over his face, and there will be no autopsy. Republican front-runner Donald Trump has stated multiple times that Scalia's death was foul play. With more on Scalia's replacement and death, CBS News' Jan Crawford joins CBSN from the Supreme Court.
