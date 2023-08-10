Watch CBS News

Conservatives attack corporate diversity programs in wake of affirmative action ruling

Corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs have come under fire from conservative groups with legal threats against companies promoting those initiatives on the rise following the Supreme Court ruling that gutted affirmative action at U.S. universities. Wall Street Journal reporter Lauren Weber joined CBS News to discuss the arguments being made for and against these programs and how hard companies are fighting to keep them.
