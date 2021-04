Consequences of parents snooping on their teens online A study found that 61 percent of parents check their teens' web history, 60 percent monitor their social media, and 48 percent have looked through their child's phone calls and messages. CBS News contributor and psychologist Lisa Damour writes about this in her latest New York Times article, "Is Snooping on Teenagers Ever O.K.?" Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of snooping.