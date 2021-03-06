The connection between White evangelical Republicans and QAnon The QAnon movement is still growing even after its baseless conspiracy theories are proven to be false. One group driving the movement is White evangelical Republicans. A recent study found the faction is more likely than others to believe in fanatical theories, like the "Deep State" and that there was fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at the Soufan Group, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the connection between the two groups.