Connecticut teen with cancer breaks silence over forced chemotherapy The teenager known to the public as "Cassandra" blasted the Connecticut Supreme Court Friday, after it ruled she must undergo chemotherapy for her cancer. Cassandra wrote to the Hartford Courant, "I want the right to make my medical decisions." Her mother Jackie Fortin agrees that the 17-year-old should have the final say. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.