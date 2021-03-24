Live

Connecticut one-year-old stabbed in stomach

Neighbors watched in shock as police waited for a search warrant to enter a home in Bristol, Connecticut where a toddler was stabbed. The one-year-old's uncle was found naked inside and has since been arrested for the crime.
