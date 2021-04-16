Conn.'s Jahana Hayes named 2016 National Teacher of the Year Every year, thousands of teachers are nominated for the National Teacher of the Year. This year's final four were chosen for their ability to develop students' minds and character, as well as inspire social awareness. "CBS This Morning" is proud to announce the winner, Jahana Hayes, a history teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her teaching philosophy and share who has inspired her along the way.