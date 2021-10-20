Live

Watch CBSN Live

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill discusses social spending bill as Democrats negotiate cuts

The size of President Biden's proposed social spending bill could be significantly reduced after the president took a more prominent role in negotiations. The first major item that appears to be out is tuition-free community college, and guaranteed paid family leave could be reduced from 12 weeks to possibly four. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who represents New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the bill.
