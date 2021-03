Congresswoman Katie Porter says $1.9 trillion relief bill has "a lot of wins" The House is set to vote on President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan as early as Tuesday. Over the weekend, the Senate stripped progressive priorities passed by the House, including increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Congresswoman Katie Porter, a Democrat from California, joins CBSN to give her take on the bill as well as discuss her latest climate change proposal.