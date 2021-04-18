Live

Watch CBSN Live

Congresswoman Katherine Clark on House sit-in

Congresswoman Katherine Clark is sitting with Rep. John Lewis and other House Democrats who are staging a sit-on on the House floor to push for gun control legislation. She joins CBSN to discuss the significance of the staged sit-in.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.