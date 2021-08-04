Congresswoman Cori Bush says temporary eviction ban buys Congress time to act The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new temporary eviction moratorium in COVID-19 hotspots. The previous ban expired over the weekend, sparking major fears that millions of renters could lose their homes in the midst of a public health crisis. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports the new ban could face court challenges, and Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush, who slept outside to protest the end of the first moratorium, joined CBSN to discuss the new ban and her stance on police reform.