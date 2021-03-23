Live

Watch CBSN Live

Congressman saves choking child on plane

A 3-year-old boy was choking on a plane while seated next to U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, D-TX. The congressman went into action and helped free the chicken nugget from the boy's throat. KENS TV in San Antonio reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.