Congressman Ro Khanna says U.S. doing "good job" mobilizing COVID-19 supplies for India

The U.S. has pledged to send supplies to India as it faces a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths. President Biden said he intends to send vaccines to the country once the U.S. is able. Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about U.S. efforts to help India, what he expects from the president's address to a joint session of Congress and his efforts on Capitol Hill to make sure wealthy people pay taxes on income that isn't reported to the IRS.
