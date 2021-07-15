Congressman Ro Khanna on Child Tax Credit, $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan and climate change Millions of parents across the country could see extra money in their bank accounts starting Thursday as the new monthly Child Tax Credit payments begin. The rollout comes after President Biden met with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill to shore up support for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan that could include expanded Medicare coverage, money to fight climate change and a pathway to citizenship for certain immigrants. Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.