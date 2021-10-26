Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on looking into NFL's probe of Washington Football Team Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, want the NFL to turn over evidence and findings from its investigation into harassment and other allegations of workplace misconduct against the Washington Football Team. Copies of emails leaked to the New York Times revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were sent to the team's former general manager. Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Krishnamoorthi on CBSN about what he's trying to find out and how House Democrats are feeling about the ongoing negotiations on President Biden's infrastructure and social spending plans.