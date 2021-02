Congressman Jim Himes weighs in on Syria airstrikes, Khashoggi report, minimum wage hike The U.S. launched airstrikes Thursday night targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria along the Iraq border. Congressman Jim Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut, joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments in Syria, as well as U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and negotiations on the COVID relief bill and minimum wage on Capitol Hill.