U.S. risks default as soon as July if Congress does not raise debt ceiling CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Lana Zak and Errol Barnett to discuss if a new Congressional Budget Office report indicating the U.S. could run out of money as soon as July could lead to a faster agreement between the White House and lawmakers. She also discusses the president's expected comments on the objects shot down by the U.S. this month.