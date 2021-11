Congressional Budget Office releases report on Biden's Build Back Better bill The Biden administration's major spending bill is one step closer to a vote in Congress as lawmakers get a report on its cost. Plus, President Biden meets with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian and AP White House reporter Zeke Miller join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.