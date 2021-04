Congress to interrogate Mylan CEO on huge EpiPen price hike New controversy swirls around the maker of the EpiPen, as the mother of Mylan CEO Heather Bresch reportedly helped the company establish a near-monopoly in schools, as the head of a national education group. CBS News' reporting last month on the nearly-500 percent price hike on the EpiPen prompted widespread public backlash, and Bresch is set to testify today on Capitol Hill about the price increase. Vinita Nair reports.