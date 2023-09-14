Watch CBS News

Congress reacts to Hunter Biden indictment

A federal grand jury indicted Hunter Biden on gun charges Thursday. CBS News correspondents Catherine Herridge and Nikole Killion join "America Decides" to discuss what happens next and how Capitol Hill is navigating the political fallout.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.