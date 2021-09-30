Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown as Democrats battle over Biden's agenda Congress approved a short-term funding bill to avoid a federal government shutdown hours before the deadline. But a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion in social spending, both key to President Joe Biden's agenda could be in jeopardy because of Democratic infighting. CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, and Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist and former campaign aide to Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush, joined CBSN to discuss.