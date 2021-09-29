Congress hoping to pass funding bill ahead of government shutdown Congress is hoping to hold a final vote on a bill to fund the government Thursday. It would temporarily prevent federal agencies from shutting down but would not address the need to extend the government's ability to borrow money. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw and The Washington Post's national political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the debt ceiling battle and how the White House is trying to save President Biden's domestic agenda.