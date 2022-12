Congress honors Jan. 6 officers as committee announces it may make criminal referrals It was a busy day in Washington, with the Justice Department issuing subpoenas in its 2020 election probe, the House Jan. 6 committee saying it will make criminal referrals to the DOJ, and congressional leaders holding a ceremony to honor officers who defended the Capitol during the riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to break it all down.