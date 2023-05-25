IRS Whistleblower
DeSantis 2024 Run
Uvalde, 1 Year Later
Lunar Lander Crash
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
"Putin's butcher" says Russia at risk of losing Ukraine war and facing "revolution"
Oath Keepers founder to be sentenced for role in Jan. 6 attack
DeSantis' 2024 presidential launch plagued by technical problems
Fitch put the U.S. AAA rating on watch. Here's what that means.
IRS whistleblower: DOJ "slow-walked" tax probe said to involve Hunter Biden
Tributes pour in for Tina Turner
Headless body found in Alabama in 1997 identified as California man
Microsoft warns Chinese malware is targeting critical infrastructure
3 former officers indicted in death of Black man while in custody
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Congress could leave for weekend with no deal
A week from today, the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills. This could delay social security, medical, and food assistance as well as cost millions of jobs. Nikole Killion reports from Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On