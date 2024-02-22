Watch CBS News

Congress at crossroads on foreign aid bill, potential shutdown and impeachments

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill will be busy next week with eyes mostly on Speaker Mike Johnson who's being urged to bring a foreign aid bill that includes money for Ukraine to the House floor for a vote. On top of that, a government shutdown is looming and Republicans have decisions to make about their impeachment proceedings against President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.
