Live

Watch CBSN Live

Confusion over police encounter in Baltimore

A hostile crowd in Baltimore argued with a handful of police officers Monday after rumors that a man had been shot by an officer. But police said no officer fired a weapon and that the man had "no injuries whatsoever." Chip Reid reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.