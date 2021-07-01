Confusion builds over face masks as Delta variant spreads across U.S. There is mounting confusion in the U.S. over face masks after the W.H.O. recommended coverings regardless of vaccination status, but the CDC said it's not changing its guidance. David Begnaud shows us how states are responding amid a rise in cases of the Delta variant. Then, Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, a professor in vaccinology and the director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.