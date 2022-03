Conflict with Russia causing U.S. gas prices to surge The average price of gas is more than $4 for the first time since 2008, pushed up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies. Robert Sinclair, senior manager of public affairs at AAA, joins CBS News' Jim Axelrod and Tanya Rivero to break down the rising prices and what American's can expect.