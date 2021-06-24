Dozens remain unaccounted for after condo collapse in Florida Dozens of people remain unaccounted for after a high-rise condo collapsed in Florida. Authorities confirmed at least one person was killed early Thursday in the town of Surfside. Search and rescue crews are still making their way through the rubble and debris looking for any survivors. CBS News correspondents Manuel Bojorquez, David Begnaud and Mark Strassmann have the latest on the investigation and the reunification process for families. Then, Surfside commissioner Nelly Velasquez joins CBSN's Lana Zak for her take on the tragedy.