Condo collapse death toll rises to 78 after 14 more victims recovered Fourteen more victims have been recovered in the Surfside condo building collapse, bringing the confirmed death toll to 78, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference Friday. "This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very, very deeply," she said. Watch the latest update from officials at the site.