Condé Nast traveler reveals "The 23 Best Places to Go in 2023" list Deputy global editorial director at Condé Nast Traveler, Jesse Ashlock, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss their new "The 23 Best Places to Go in 2023" list. He shares their top travel destinations that offer something for every kind of traveler, from extraordinary excursions to music, rare art exhibits and food.