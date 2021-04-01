Live

Watch CBSN Live

Concussion Concerns

Dr. Robert Glatter, Emergency Physician at Lenox Hill Hospital and former sideline physician for the New York Jets, discusses the impact of repeated head injuries after NFL player Chris Borland announces his retirement after a stellar rookie season.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.