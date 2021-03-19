Live

Concerns over the mining of sand used in fracking

Wisconsin residents are trying to save their farms and their way of life from sand mines. Driving the boom in sand-mining, is the controversial method of extracting natural gas from underground shale, also known as fracking. Dean Reynolds reports.
