Concerns grow over possible resurgence of polio There are concerns polio could be making a comeback, after it was detected in New York wastewater samples. In July, an unvaccinated person in Rockland County tested positive for the virus, the first U.S. case in a decade. Dr. Stella Safo, founder of Just Equity for Health, joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss polio and other health headlines.