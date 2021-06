Concerns grow as COVID vaccination rates drop Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is sounding the alarm about the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. On Sunday, he told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that infections could surge by the fall if we don't get back on track with vaccinating Americans. Carl Zimmer, a New York Times columnist and author, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss those concerns.