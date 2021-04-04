Live

Watch CBSN Live

Concerns after ISIS takes over Palmyra

Thousands have fled the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria since the extremist group pushed Syria Army forces out of the city, and now the irreplaceable historic treasure of Palmyra may be lost. Clarissa Ward reports.
