Concern grows over spread of Delta variant in the U.S. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. could see 200,000 new COVID infections a day in the fall. His prediction comes as the Delta variant continues to drive new cases, and as officials race to get more Americans vaccinated. CBS' Skyler Henry reports from the White House. Then, CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's Red and Blue host Elaine Quijano to discuss that and more.