Company ruined nearly 400 million COVID vaccine doses, probe finds A congressional report reveals Emergent Biosolutions discarded or destroyed the materials for almost 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and hid the evidence from government inspectors. Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the findings of her committee's investigation into the government contractor. She also discusses the impact this has on Americans, especially as Congress has yet to approve supplemental funding for COVID-19.