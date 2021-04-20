Live

Company gets green light to take trip to the moon

Moon Express plans to send an unmanned lander to the moon by the end of next year. The goal is to bring back moon resources, like moon rocks, metals and helium, to Earth. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood has the details on the space flight.
