Commuter traffic levels rising as more workers return to office A new survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found roughly 18% of the workforce was fully remote in 2021, but that number dropped to just over 15% in 2022. And that seems to be having an effect on the amount of time people are spending on their way to work, with commuting times jumping by almost a full minute from 2021 to 2022. Mike Schneider covers the census for the Associated Press and he joined CBS News to discuss the numbers.