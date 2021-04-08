Live

Watch CBSN Live

Community mourns slain Fox Lake officer

The people of Fox Lake, Illinois are mourning the loss of Lieutenant Joe Gliniewicz. The 52-year-old officer was gunned down Tuesday. Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted in the shooting. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reports
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.